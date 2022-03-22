Local Wildlife Rescue Celebrates World Water Day With Some Fuzzy New Residents

Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 4:46 pm

Tuesday is World Water Day. It raises awareness for the nearly 2 billion people around the world without access to clean drinking water.

It's not just people who need clean water. Wildcare Oklahoma said their newest residents are a cute, but important reminder that clean rivers and lakes are crucial to all who call Oklahoma home.

"For us it's an issue not only for humans but also for the wildlife that we care and advocate for," explained Wildcare Oklahoma's Executive Director, Inger Guiffrida.

Three of the smallest patients at Wildcare Oklahoma are also some of the rarest. In the last 5 years, the rescue has only cared for three other otters. Orphaned in an oil field, after equipment killed their mother; the babies are just a fraction of the local species that fights to get population numbers back up in Oklahoma.

"They're still pretty small. I think they were just opening their eyes yesterday. These guys will require a lot of care over the next several months," said Kristy Wicker, who is the foundation's Education and Outreach Coordinator. "Because of continued threats to both habitat and because of water pollution in this state their recovery will be hampered," added Giuffrida.

Giuffrida said water in the Sooner State is routinely contaminated by industrial runoff, oil, and gas, and the biggest culprits are fertilizers and pesticides put on crops and front lawns.

"Those things when it rains run off and run right into the water shed, run right into our drinking water, right into our rivers and streams," said Giuffrida.

She also added, water conservation efforts should begin now because once it's gone it won't come back.

"Water is ultimately going to be the most scarce resource on the planet and everybody needs it. Human and wildlife to survive," said Giuffrida.

The otters will be released back into the wild when ready, handlers believe most likely in the fall.

Donation and Amazon Wishlist information: https://www.wildcareoklahoma.org/donate/



