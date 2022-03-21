Bill Beefing Up Ballot Question Campaign Finance Reporting Advances

Monday, March 21st 2022, 6:18 pm

Oklahomans could soon learn more about who's funding ballot questions across the state.

Voters are often faced with several questions in the voting booth, from legalizing medical marijuana to approving OKC's MAPS sales tax and soon a vote on funding a new Oklahoma County jail.

Under a bill passed Monday, campaigns supporting or opposing those types of questions would have to disclose where their money is coming from.

“It’s a level of transparency and I think most Oklahomans appreciate the transparency,” Rep. Kevin West, R Moore, said.

On the House Floor, several Democrats noted the bill removes a requirement to get organization documents notarized, something that is required for absentee ballots.

In the past, some Republican lawmakers have supported making it more difficult to pass state questions. They argue out of state interests are able to fuel campaigns to change Oklahoma law.

“You never really know,” West said. “You see a lot of advertising, but you never really know who’s really for or against it and it just gives the citizens one more level to help them determine if there are for or against it.”

While the bill was passed off the House floor Monday, the title was removed, signaling the bill's author has more work to do before final passage.



