High School Senior Wins Big At Oklahoma Youth Expo

Monday, March 21st 2022, 5:33 pm

A high school senior's life is changed forever after winning big at the Oklahoma Youth Expo.

Cade Rea is only two months away from being a high school graduate and had plans on possibly joining the military, but now with this new opportunity, he tells News 9 the sky's the limit.

"If you've ever been to a state basketball game, take that and amplify it times 10," said Rea. "The number of trailers, people, money, and everything is just surreal."

It hasn't been an easy process, but Rea is making his dreams a reality. After working two jobs through school and dedicating part of his life to livestock, it's the journey he says he appreciates.

"Everybody sets out a dream and a goal to win this show, but nobody did," said Rea. "It's never like a realistic goal to go win it."

Rea competed in the Grand Champion Market Barrow at the Oklahoma Youth Expo Grand Drive. More than 7,500 market hogs were entered this year and Rea had the top one. He made his way to the world's largest junior livestock show, held at the Oklahoma Fairgrounds. with kids from every county in the state.

"It's just the adrenalin of winning," Rea said. "I mean it's just like a basketball player who wants to go win their last game, because it's not just about you and the work you put in, it's about how good your animal is."

Each year more than S1 million is awarded to the top 212 exhibitors. Rea broke the record, selling for over $52,000. He says it's an opportunity of a lifetime.

"Whenever we were coming home, it didn't hit me until we had that parade coming home," Rea said. "Seeing my hometown and my friends and family."

Rea says for now, he plans to use that money for his college education.



