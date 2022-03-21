OKC Man Arrested, Accused Of Strangling And Beating Dog

Monday, March 21st 2022, 5:22 pm

A metro man accused of beating and strangling his dog on Saturday was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two animal cruelty complaints.

Police said Oklahoma City Animal Welfare picked up the dog and reported she was in good condition.

It did not take two witnesses long to realize 43-year-old Michael Beavers was not out for a walk with his dog over the weekend. The men called 911 out of concern for the dog and how it was allegedly being treated.

“They were witnessing a person carrying a dog by the collar,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Being unusually cruel to the animal.”

Not only did Beavers allegedly strangle the dog by the collar but the witnesses told police they saw him punch, kick, drag and run over the dog with his bicycle.

Police said the witnesses followed Beaver for about 20 minutes starting at Southwest 22nd St and McKinley Ave. They watched the man drag, what was described as a pitbull for several blocks.

“They were able to follow the person who was on foot until police made contact,” said Quirk.

Police released the body camera footage of Beavers arrest.

Officer: “Drop your bike and come here.”

Beaver: “OK, I’m sorry.”

Officer: “Turn around. Put your hands behind your back, don’t move.”

Officers found Beaver and his dog in a wooded area near Southwest 15th St. and McKinley Ave. They called Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to pick up the man's pet.

Police said without the witnesses calling they might not have been able to put the dog in a safe place.

“If you see something, say something,” said Quirk. “We work off public tips and helpful calls all the time.”

Animal welfare also does an investigation, which will be turned over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office for official charges.



