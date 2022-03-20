Firefighter Dies Battling Comanche County Wildfire

Sunday, March 20th 2022, 6:06 pm

By: News 9

According to Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management, a firefighter battling the wildfire died Sunday afternoon.

Comanche County authorities canceled a mandatory evacuation order in effect for the West Lake Ellsworth area around 4:45 p.m. Emergency officials said residents in the area are allowed to return to their homes despite smoke remaining in the area. Crews will be on the lookout for hay bails and railroad ties.

A wildfire near the Lasso Loop has caused officials to issue a mandatory evacuation for that area just after 5 p.m. Sunday. The order affects all residents and businesses near the loop in southeast Comanche County.

Below is the original story.

---------------------------------------

The Comanche County and Lawton Emergency Management department has issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of the county due to a wildfire.

The evacuation order affects all residents and businesses in the following areas: Lake Ellsworth to U.S. Highway 62 and Northeast King Road to two miles north of the Caddo County-Comanche County line.

Authorities said they believe there is a severe threat to people's lives or property and that action to leave the area should be taken immediately.

This is a developing story.