Popular Midtown Hotspot Bleu Garten Becomes City Garden

Saturday, March 19th 2022, 10:38 pm

City Garden welcomed an influx of people for its first event.

The space was vacant for several months, but the company hopes the makeover brings back a familiar atmosphere with more of a local touch.

“We're just going to kind of the hub of Midtown. We want to be involved in all of the bike races, the runs, all of the pop-up shops, all of the events that bring everybody together in Oklahoma City,” Chad Peoples said.

City Garten said this will be a safe space for anyone and everyone kids, families, pets, you name it.

Like Bleu Garten, it plans to create a fun atmosphere, but it will be opening earlier in the day and local food trucks will *always be parked nearby.

“With City Garden taking over this is a hot spot for food trucks and for everything else going on in midtown. And today, having a post St. Patrick’s Day party it ought to be really hopping and fun around here. It's good to help and copromote with other small businesses because we all need each other to grow and get better as small businesses,” Gannon Mendez said.

Gannon Mendez is the owner of Saucee Sicilian and said the pandemic brought many challenges to the hospitality community and right now we all need to be there for one another.

“Us small people, we're fighting for every penny we can get, and it helps to have someone like city garden be there to help us out,” Mendez said.

City Garden said renovations should take about 6 to 8 weeks. It's planning to add more plants and smaller tables to create a more intimate setting.

This weekend's event is just a soft opening. City Garden said it will fully open in the Spring.