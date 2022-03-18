Kingfisher Players, Families Threatened In Team Snapchat Recording

Friday, March 18th 2022, 5:27 pm

News 9 obtained audio recordings of threats made toward Kingfisher football players in connection to the federal Title IX lawsuit alleging hazing and abuse, filed by John Doe No. 1.

The former football player, who is now suing the district and coaches for years of abuse, said in documents this week that he was afraid of the consequences if he reported what was happening.

This audio was sent to a Kingfisher football team Snapchat group. News 9 is protecting the identity of the people involved.

“[WITNESS] after I get done legit kicking your ass, and then taking a big ol’ [EXPLETIVE] in your mouth, I’m going to go and beat the absolute [EXPLETIVE] out of [JOHN DOE]. Like he thinks I’m kidding, but I’m going to beat his ass, and if he dares tell his mom, I’m going to go kill that [EXPLETIVE],” the audio message said in part.

In a statement made by John Doe No. 1’s parents, they said they discovered bruises and wounds on his body his freshmen year, but said he was afraid of what would happen if he complained.

He thought the treatment would get better.

Four years later, after John Doe No. 1 graduated, he finally told his parents the full story.

In a request for complaint investigation filed with the State Department of Education in January, parents of John Doe detail multiple attempts to convince Kingfisher administrators to take action.

“Even after presenting indisputable evidence, no action was taken. … No investigation. Questions were asked,” the parents said in part.

“If you want the truth to come out, you are going to have to sue us,” the parents claim the district superintendent said.

“Like, [WITNESS], this is my last warning. Do not show up to practice tomorrow. Like, I’m already going to [EXPLETIVE] on you, but if you say anything else to try to [EXPLETIVE] on me and come at me, then I probably will beat your [EXPLETIVE] right there. Like, you don’t know how [EXPLETIVE] annoying you are and how [EXPLETIVE] nobody likes you because you’re a [EXPLETIVE] little [EXPLETIVE],” another part of the audio message said.

News 9 has not heard back after requests for comment from attorneys representing the district and teachers.