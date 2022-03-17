Kingfisher Public School Board Rejects $1.5 Million Settlement In Hazing Allegations Case

Thursday, March 17th 2022, 7:22 am

The Kingfisher school board says it will not settle a lawsuit over violent hazing allegations in the high school football program.

After an executive session that lasted more than two hours, the Kingfisher public school board decided to reject the $1.5 million settlement.

This all stems from a civil lawsuit filed last year by a former Kingfisher High School student named in the lawsuit as John Doe 1.

The suit claims the former Kingfisher High School football player was attacked by other players in the locker room to the point of injury.

The lawsuit also details alleged hazing, ranging from players being whipped with knotted towels, to players urinating in other players helmets.

The four coaches named in the lawsuit, including head coach Jeff Myers, deny any claims of wrongdoing and deny that they supported a culture of bullying.

Attorneys for the student say there were surprised by the school boards rejection of the settlement, saying in part to News 9,

"...We are pleased that we have the opportunity to bring to the public's attention more revelations,"

Next, the case will be in front of a judge on April 6th for a status and scheduling conference.

After that, it may be scheduled for trial.