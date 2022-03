Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 5:10 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a man was shot in the face at a hotel late Tuesday night.

A group of men got into an argument at the Plaza Inn just before near Interstate 35 and Southeast 29th Street.

The victim stepped in to separate them when he was shot in the face.

Authorities said three suspects ran from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.