Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 3:23 pm

By: News 9

Firefighters Respond To Large Fire In NE OKC

Firefighters responded to a house & grass fire near Northeast 63rd St and Hiwassee Rd.

The fire started just before 3 p.m.

OKCFD tells News 9 that the fire started as a grass fire and then ignited a home and barn.

Crews have contained the fire but the home is a complete loss.

We will update this story when more information is available.