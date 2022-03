Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 12:51 pm

The Kingfisher Public Schools’ board of education is expecting to vote Wednesday on the option to settle a lawsuit suing the district for hazing allegations related to the football team.

An unidentified former athlete on the team filed a civil suit in 2021 for allegations that are retroactive to 2008.

