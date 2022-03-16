Kingfisher School Board Of Education Holding Meeting On Football Team Hazing Allegations

Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 6:45 am

By: News 9

The Kingfisher school board of education is holding a special meeting Wednesday over allegations of violent hazing on the high school football program.

The only plan for this meeting is an executive session to allow confidential communication between the district board and its attorneys.

The board will discuss, consider and vote on whether to respond to the allegations brought by the plaintiff.

The unnamed former player filed the civil suit last year, with allegations dating back to 2008.

The claims against the district, as well as current and former coaches, say in part that he was "attacked while in the locker room" by other players to the point of injury.

Another claim alleged players urinated in their teammate's helmets, fired at them with a pellet gun and whipped players with knotted wet towels.

Furthermore, the suit says coaches not only knew about the attacks, but referred to them as "breaking in the freshmen. "

The four coaches named in the lawsuit deny claims they supported a culture of bullying.

Meanwhile, the state department of education and the OSBI were called in to investigate.