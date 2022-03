Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 10:02 pm

By: News 9

They say if you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life. Many Oklahomans are looking for new opportunities and many Oklahoma businesses are hiring. Our partners are ready to help recruit those candidates through Employ Oklahoma. It’s Oklahomans helping Oklahomans and your next opportunity could be waiting for you.

Click here to watch our Employ Oklahoma special.