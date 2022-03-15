OSBI, OSDE Investigating Kingfisher Football Program Due To Alleged Hazing

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 4:00 pm

An investigation is underway for Kingfisher High School’s football program for allegations of hazing.

Kingfisher's Superintendent is telling News 9 the district is aware of the allegations, investigation and lawsuit but have no further comments right now.

Attorney Cameron Spradling filed a civil lawsuit in Oklahoma City federal court on behalf of a former Kingfisher High School student and it lays out many of the new details.

Court documents show along with getting hit with wet towels, players allegedly used tazers against other players in the locker room.

They also allegedly shot each other with pellet and paintball guns.

One former player named in the lawsuit as "John Doe 1" alleges that head coach Jeff Myers was aware of the attacks and in the lawsuit it says,

"Coaches were aware that the guns were being shot in the locker room, and instead of stopping it, called the practice 'breaking in the freshman,'"

Meanwhile State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister's is calling the reports of abuse "deeply troubling"

"A culture that enables it cannot be tolerated." said Hofmeister.

The state department of education is investigating alongside the OSBI.

In another court filing, four coaches, including Head Coach Jeff Myers, denied all wrongdoing.