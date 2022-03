Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 5:05 am

By: News 9

Police Investigate After Body Found In Car In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of a car on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call that someone was unresponsive in a car near Northwest 63rd and Lyrewood around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that the person inside the vehicle was dead.

Police have not yet identified the victim.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.