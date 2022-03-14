Santa Fe Place Helps Feed Those Experiencing Homelessness In Moore

Monday, March 14th 2022, 6:24 pm

At Santa Fe place it’s Aktion Club week, a week of service to the community.

“It’s really quite amazing how these members have gone into the community, and they have worked so hard,” said Jessicia Smith Director of Santa Fe Place.

The residents at Santa Fe place do service projects almost every day, totaling about 500 hours every week.

“Different parking lots, the parks, the canal in Moore, and we clean the trash there,” said Smith

They even clean and sanitize The Moore free clinic twice a week, volunteer at the Regional Food Bank, clean a couple of churches but their signature program is with Jordan’s Crossings

“All year we focus on trying to do things for the children who are living in a drug and alcohol rehab center while their mothers go through recovery,” said Smith.

Presenting the residents in a different light.

“The community learns that just because a person has a disability, that doesn’t make them unable, it just makes them differently abled,” said Smith.

Monday they once again took food and some essentials to the homeless.

“It was very emotional, I don’t want to cry, but when we got there, there was like maybe 150 tents down there, there were people everywhere,” said Ashlee Walker, coordinator with Santa Fe Place.

It’s a very emotional time for the staff and the residents

“I did not know that it would have the impact that it had, there was not a single person that did not cry that day,” said Smith.

“It was kind of sad, but at the same time it was kind of cool because they were so grateful when we gave them the food,” said Olivia Santa Fe Place member.

The reasoning behind the projects is to get residents to think past their own needs and focus on the needs of others

“It’s kind of sad but, I can do it,” said Megan, Santa Fe Place member.

“They didn’t know that they could do something so little that meant so much to other people,” said Smith.



