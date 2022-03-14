Trump Endorses Stitt In Oklahoma Gubernatorial Race

Monday, March 14th 2022, 4:05 pm

By: News 9

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt in this year's election.

Trump sent out an email to his base on Monday:

Kevin Stitt has done a fantastic job as Governor of Oklahoma. He is a champion for our America First agenda, a fearless defender of the Second Amendment, and a supporter of our great Military and Vets. He is strong on the Border and believes in American Energy Independence. Governor Stitt worked with me on cutting burdensome regulations and reforming occupational licensing. Kevin was a very successful businessman in 2018 when I first endorsed him. Now, he is a fighter for the incredible people of Oklahoma. Kevin Stitt has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

The Oklahoma gubernatorial primary will take place on June 28.

The gubernatorial election will happen on November 8.