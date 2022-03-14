Suspect In Metro Apartment Stabbing Caught Near Texas Border

Sunday, March 13th 2022, 10:15 pm

A man led troopers on a pursuit after allegedly stabbing a woman at an apartment complex in northeast Oklahoma City.

Investigators tell News 9 it started at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Memorial Road. Officers got called just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a fight between a man and woman.

"Upon officers' arrival, they observed a female with stab wounds," said Sgt. Amanda Heppler, with Oklahoma City Police. "She was transported to the hospital in stable condition."

Police say the suspect was spotted driving off in a black GMC truck.

"Working on identifying who the suspect was, they were able to ping his cell phone and he was located somewhere in the Durant, Oklahoma area," Heppler said.

OHP says some of their troopers spotted the suspect vehicle near Atoka and when they tried to pull him over, he didn't stop. A pursuit was on and as they were driving along Highway 75 near Durant, troopers used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention mauver to stop him.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and OHP says fortunately no one was hurt. Officers said being able to track the suspects phone can be crucial in situations like this.

"It's an extremely effective technique to use in order to try and find the suspect as quickly as possible just to ensure that no other incidents occur," Heppler said. "Give the victim some peace of mind that the suspect is in custody."

Police don't believe anyone else was involved in this incident and no one else at the complex was hurt.

It's still unknown what exactly led up to the stabbing, but the suspect has not been identified yet.