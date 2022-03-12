WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 1 (March 12, 2022): Transportation Innovations In Education

Saturday, March 12th 2022, 11:30 am

By: News On 6, News 9

Join us for Episode 1 of what will be an ongoing conversation about innovations happening in education across Oklahoma. This week, Scott Mitchell and Ryan Welton talk to Rep. Kyle Hilbert about his 'Beyond The Yellow School Bus' legislation, Eric Doss about the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, Emily Anne Gullickson about 'A For Arizona,' and Janice Danforth about 'Moms For Liberty.'

The Beyond The Bell discussion series is presented by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma. By partnering with and empowering teachers, parents, business and community leaders, EKCO works to ensure that every student receives a quality education. Learn more about EKCO at everykidcountsok.org.