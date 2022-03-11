Investigators Identify Accused Midtown Bar Shooter In Recently-Filed Arrest Warrant

Friday, March 11th 2022, 5:51 pm

Oklahoma County prosecutors cleared a security guard involved in a shooting near downtown Oklahoma City last month. However, the Oklahoma County District Attorney intends to charge another accused shooter.

Investigators filed an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Malcome Barnes earlier this week. Barnes was shot by a security guard, but witnesses said the armed guard was only stopping the threat.

Chaos and gunfire erupted outside the Sunset Patio Bar Feb. 19 as the business was closing for the night.

Witnesses saw Barnes shoot at an orange Dodge Charger that was doing burnouts in the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue.

“Three guys humped out of a black truck and one guy just started shooting inside the Charger,” C. Lee, a witness, said. “Then, everyone that was outside of the bar ran inside the bar.”

Armed security guard Christopher Collier ran outside to check the commotion.

“He was shooting wildly, and I didn’t want anyone else to get hurt,” Collier said. “He was an active shooter.”

Collier said he shot the 21-year-old twice, once in the neck and once in the stomach.

“He wasn’t moving,” Collier said. “I thought he was paralyzed from the shot because he went down instantly.”

Barnes was alive but seriously wounded. Collier said the suspect managed to shoot one more time.

“I tried to retrieve his firearm after the initial shooting and he shot another time,” Collier said. “We made eye contact. The bullet barely missed my left side. My ear is still ringing out of control.”

Investigators were able to get Barnes' full name and address once he was in the hospital.

After several weeks of investigation, police presented the case to the Oklahoma County District Attorney. Prosecutors plan to charge Barnes with shooting with intent to kill.

Police never identified the people in the Dodge Charger and do not believe those inside the car were injured from the gunfire.