OCPD Responds To Crash In NE OKC

Friday, March 11th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9

OCPD: Person Dies After Crashing Out In NE OKC

OCPD: Person Dies After Crashing Out In NE OKC

(3/14/2022 - Editor's Note: The Oklahoma City Police tell News 9 the person in this vehicle has not died. We reported Friday, based on information from police, that the person in the vehicle had died.)

Oklahoma City police said it is investigating an crash on the city's northeast side.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near East Wilshire Boulevard and North Kelley Avenue.

Officers said two vehicles were engaged in a chase with the other. One of the vehicles topped speeds nearing 100 miles per hour before it crashed.

Kelley Avenue was closed at the intersection at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story.