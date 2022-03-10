Oklahoma City Man Arrested, Accused Of Raping, Drugging Woman At Lake Hefner

Thursday, March 10th 2022, 4:28 pm

An Oklahoma City man was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center Wednesday on multiple sexual assault complaints.

The victim reported the assaults last month and told police she was raped by 48-year-old Charles Moore at Lake Hefner.

Police were able to identify the suspect through surveillance video and tracked him down with the victim's phone which he allegedly stole.

The sexual assault accusations are graphically detailed in an arrest warrant filed this week. The victim told police the suspect, who she did not know, offered her a ride from the Green Carpet Inn in southwest Oklahoma City to a nearby liquor store and then to her friend’s apartment to grab personal belongings.

She told officers Moore then drove her to Lake Hefner. She claimed he put a switch blade knife to her back and forced her into a sexual act. Moore allegedly told her to get in the back seat of his car and raped her. The victim also described the suspect injecting her with a syringe filled with a clearish-brown liquid.

She told police the nightmare continued when they left the lake. She was in the front seat when Moore allegedly raped her with the handle of a knife.

“He drove her around Oklahoma City for a period of time before eventually setting her free,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said.

The victim called police from a restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City.

During the investigation, police pulled video from the Green Carpet Inn from the day of the assault. The victim identified the gold-colored car Moore was driving and the clothes he was wearing that day.

Once all the pieces were in place, officers showed up to a home Wednesday in Yukon to arrest Moore.

“Can you tell me what I did?” Moore said.

“Yeah, you have a warrant,” an officer said.

“Warrant? Warrant for what?” Moore asked.

“Rape in the first-degree,” the officer replied.

Police said Moore has been accused of rape three other times, but the victims did not cooperate with the investigation, so he was never charged.