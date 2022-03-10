Thursday, March 10th 2022, 5:00 am

By: News 9

OKC Police Search For Driver Who Crashed Into House, 2 Cars Overnight

Oklahoma City police say a suspect is on the run after crashing into a house and 2 other cars on Wednesday night.

According to police, the crash happened just after midnight at a home near I-240 and Penn overnight.

The homeowner told News 9 that she ran outside to see what happened when she heard the crash.

According to the homeowner, she saw someone slumped over the steering wheel before she ran back into her home to grab a gun. When she came back out, the driver was gone.

Police say nobody was hurt in the crash.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.