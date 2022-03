Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 9:18 pm

By: News 9

Karl Is Heartbroken About The Seattle Seahawks Trade

The news of a major trade in the NFL had a major impact on News 9's Karl Torp.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday afternoon.

Karl, a big Seahawks fan, was heartbroken as Dean shared the news on News 9 at 6 p.m.

It's alright Karl, the Seahawks will replace him, eventually!