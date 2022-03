Sunday, March 6th 2022, 7:38 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near West Hefner Road and North MacArthur Boulevard.

Officers said another man called police, saying him and the first victim were shot.

The caller only had minor injuries and was talking to police at last check.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time. Their investigation is ongoing.