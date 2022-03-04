Suspect Identified, Officer Recovering In Deadly SE OKC Police Shooting

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 6:23 pm

Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting where one of its officers shot and killed a suspect. The officer also suffered a gunshot wound.

Authorities identified the suspect as 23-year-old Crasteven Wilson.

A quiet Wednesday evening turned into a chaotic scene near Southeast 23rd Street and Kate Avenue.

“Massive police presence,” witness Ivan Martinez said. “There was just a lot of cars coming.”

A stream of officers swarmed the area after shots were fired. One witness described hearing four or five shots and saw Officer Bryce Sheehan go down. Sheehan was able to radio for help.

“He’s taking off in my car. Shots fired. I’m hit!” the officer said via scanner traffic.

Police said the officer was shot in the leg once after he stopped Wilson for a pat search. Sheehan was called to the area to check on a disturbance involving Wilson.

“The officer was able to return fire at the suspect,” Oklahoma City Police Department Captain Valerie Littlejohn said. “The suspect got into the officer’s car in an attempt to take the vehicle.”

Police said a resident stopped Wilson from taking the patrol car and Wilson took off running.

“He’s running. He’s running down 21st by a brown house,” a person on the scanner said.

A drone was used to track the suspect down. Police said Wilson was badly injured and hiding in a nearby backyard.

News 9 obtained new video of Wilson about 40 minutes before the deadly shooting. A neighbor's camera caught him walking up and down Kate Avenue several times.

At one point, he lunged at a dog. The neighbor said Wilson pointed a gun at the dog.

They had no idea he would allegedly later turn that gun on an officer.

“The suspect was shot as well and was transported by EMSA after officers rendered aid to him,” Littlejohn said. “He died a short time later at a local hospital.”

Sheehan was also transported to OU Medical Center for a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.