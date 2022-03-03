Josh Giddey Continues Streak Of Rookie Of The Month Award, Wins Fourth Straight

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 1:49 pm

By: News 9

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder guard and rookie, was named February’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

The award marks Giddey’s fourth-straight time receiving the honor, and he continues his streak of winning it in as many months that he’s been in the NBA.

In February, Giddey started in the 10 games he played in and averaged 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

He averaged 33.4 minutes per game during the month.

Josh Giddey is now just the ninth NBA player since 2000 to win their first four bids for Rookie of the Month.

With this achievement, he joins Lebron James, Luka Dončić, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Damian Lillard, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony as the only rookies to do so.

During the month of February, Giddey also led the entire NBA rookie class in rebounds and assists, while ranking third in points.

Only four NBA players averaged at least 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists during February, with Giddey being one of them. The others were Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić

From Feb. 12- Feb. 16, Giddey record three-straight triple doubles, putting him alongside Oscar Robertson as the only rookies to achieve this feat.

In his Feb. 14 triple-double at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, Giddey recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

This marked his career high in points and also solidified him as only the fourth player in history to record a triple-double in their first game at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Giddey was the leader in rookies with four games of 10 assists or more and also posted five double-doubles, which was a tie for first in rookies during the month of February.

Giddey currently leads all rookies in double-doubles this season with 16.