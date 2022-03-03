Town Hall Meeting Set To Discuss Norman Turnpike Expansion Plans

Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 7:11 am

By: News 9

Norman residents have a chance to ask questions about new plans to expand Oklahoma's turnpike system through several neighborhoods.

It comes at a town hall meeting Thursday night.

The concern is over the impact the 15-year, $5 billion plan will have.

In particular, a new turnpike extension that goes right past lake Thunderbird.

The overall project is called Access Oklahoma.

It includes the extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike to I-35 near Purcell and construction on a new east-west turnpike between Moore and Norman.

The state unveiled the project last month.

The governor says it's necessary to help manage congestion and improve commute times.

But according to the Norman Transcript, it shocked city council members, who denounced the potential impacts of eminent domain.

While that process involves compensation, it also means displacement for some.

One resident said the proposed map shows an off ramp where her house stands.

Thursday’s meeting is one of many and it starts at 7 p.m. at CrossPointe Church.

OTA says a long-term plan allows time to work with affected property owners and be more mindful of engineering and environmental concerns.

It plans to gather public comment over the coming months.