Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 4:15 pm

Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Setting Fire At Apartment Complex In Southwest OKC

An Oklahoma City woman evicted from her apartment left a fiery message on Tuesday for apartment complex management.

Police said Keia Golden, 42, is accused of setting her apartment on fire and putting other tenants lives at risk.

The fire was the second call Oklahoma City police responded at the Greystone Apartments near southwest 44th and Walker Avenue.

They said both calls involved Golden.

The first call to the apartment complex came in two hours before the fire.

Police said Golden was threatening to "burn down the apartment" for being locked out due to an eviction.

“She became enraged at some point not only with management but with the maintenance man there,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said Golden followed through on her threat.

Several people called 911 when they saw flames coming from the woman's apartment.

“Witnesses indicated that a female came walking out of the apartment,” said Knight.

“Walked away, this was the apartment that was on fire. Basically, fleeing the scene.”

Fire crews drove to the back of complex where they found the suspicious fire on the second floor and upset residents.

“We did conduct a search and there were no injuries,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, Oklahoma City Fire Department. “We’re in the process of locating any hidden fires that there may be.”

Police spotted the suspect walking about a mile from the scene.

Officer: “I need to talk to you. Let me help you with that.”

Golden: “I’m going to the Hope Center.”

Officer: “You want a ride over there?”

When officers stopped Golden, they said she was holding a two-liter bottle with yellow fluid, they later learned was gasoline.

“She actually poured gasoline on furniture and set the apartment on fire,” said Knight.

Fire department officials said Golden's apartment was destroyed and some of her neighbors had damage.

“There is going to be some water and smoke damage to the unit below,” said Fulkerson. “A little smoke damage to a couple other adjacent units.”

Golden was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree arson.