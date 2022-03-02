'Absolutely Overwhelming': ER Nurse Reflects On Upcoming COVID Anniversary In Oklahoma

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 10:15 am

This Sunday marks the second anniversary since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Oklahoma.

News 9 spoke with an ER nurse on how bad the omicron variant was for her team.

"Overwhelming. Absolutely overwhelming," said Donna Reynolds with SSM Health.

For Reynolds, she thought this pandemic couldn't get worse.

"Our volume shot up 200-300%. It was just incredible how quickly it shot up," said Reynolds.

She says it was a time when fellow nurses felt empty, wanting to give more without having more to give.

"It just hurts to know people are sick and you cannot get to them. It made you feel very stuttered. I can't move enough for the people who are ill, and I cannot move them to get help," said Reynolds.

Now, as the hospital gets a break from being at capacity, Reynolds says these past two years have been anything but easy.

"I have sought mental health treatment because it was just too much," said Reynolds.

She had to tell her team to continue to wear the same mask over and over to help fill the gaps when coworkers got sick and so much more, but she says the wins are what keep her going.

Now she asks for Oklahomans to do something for their neighbors.

"I was hesitant at first. But I got COVID, and I do not think it was that bad because I had the vaccine," said Reynolds.

If you are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, view more information by clicking here.