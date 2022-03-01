OKCPS Announces Update To District's COVID-19 Protocols

Tuesday, March 1st 2022, 8:06 am

Oklahoma City Public Schools is making a major change to its COVID-19 protocols.

Students and staff will no longer be required to wear face masks.

The number of COVID cases at OKC schools has sharply declined, with recent data showing only two teachers and four students have the virus at the time of the protocol announcement.

Those numbers, combined with recent changes to district quarantine procedures and support from the Oklahoma City County Health Department, are the main reasons behind the mask policy changes.

However, there is a list of things the district will continue to do on the COVID-19 front.

They will keep requiring all students, staff and teachers to isolate for five days if they test positive for COVID, regardless of vaccination status.

They will continue practicing social distancing as much as possible.

The district will also continue providing masks and free COVID testing for students, staff and teachers.

The district says it does recognize that COVID cases can fluctuate depending on the circumstances and in the future if cases surge, or the health department advises them, the district could reverse this change.