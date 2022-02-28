FBI Warns Against Crypto Romance Scam

Monday, February 28th 2022, 12:28 pm

By: News 9

The FBI is warning against a Crypto romance scam.

One woman says she invested about $2.5 million.

Cindy Tsai says for her, it started with a man "mistakenly" messaging her on "What's App" and then escalated to her creating a crypto account.

"He said you're not giving me a dime, this is completely controlled by you. That's when it piqued my interest."

The FBI spoke on what this romance scam may look like.

"And they'll click on hyperlinks. It will take them to a site that is either spoofed or very close to the legitimate site."

The FBI says don't invest with people you only met online, do your research, don't click on hyperlinks for trading platforms and never share banking information.