NFL Combine Preview With Dusty Dvoracek
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, February 27th 2022, 8:34 pm
By:
News On 6,
News 9
NFL Combine Preview With Dusty Dvoracek
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Dusty Dvoracek looks ahead to the Sooners and Cowboys participating in next weeks NFL combine.
Monday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Unsafe Speed Led To Semi Truck Rollover On I-40
News 9
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said unsafe speeds caused a semi truck to rollover Sunday morning. The accident happened just after 8 a.m. at I-40 eastbound near I-44.
Discovery Lab Offers Young Girls Opportunity To Learn About Engineering
News On 6
The Discovery Lab in Tulsa invited young girls to learn about engineering this weekend. The goal of these camps was to teach young girls how to code robots, design catapults, and even build bridges.
Bixby Police Department To Host Junior Police Academy This Summer
News On 6
The Bixby Police department has opened applications for its 2022 Bixby Junior Police Academy. The academy is scheduled from June 6th to June 10th and will feature team-building exercises, leadership training, a day at the firearms range, and more.
