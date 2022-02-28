Restaurants Continue To Struggle Post-Omicron Surge

Sunday, February 27th 2022, 6:15 pm

By: News 9, CBS News

As we come upon year three of the pandemic, the nation is slowly returning back to normal, but many restaurants continue to struggle.

Nearly 6 out of 10 restaurants nationwide saw their business plummet by more than half as Omicron surges forced many to shut down.

Nationally, 89 percent have raised prices and as many as 80 percent said they are in danger of closing without assistance.

Erika Polmar, the Executive Director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, said the industry is on the verge of an extinction event.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was a $28.6B federal program to help struggling restaurants but it ran out of money after just a third of applicants got help.