Sunday, February 27th 2022, 5:05 pm

By: News 9

Ukrainians are in their fourth day of fighting against the Russian invasion. The U.S. predicts as many of five million Ukrainians could be forced to flee.

News 9's Ashley Holden sat down with two Ukrainians living in Oklahoma -- Mikita Dzialendzik and Viktor Mendez -- for their perspective Sunday on News 9 This Morning.