Deadly Guthrie fire claims three lives, leaving family grief-stricken with hefty funeral costs

A deadly mobile home fire over the weekend in Guthrie claimed the lives of three people, including an eight-year-old boy.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

A deadly mobile home fire over the weekend in Guthrie claimed the lives of three people, including an eight-year-old boy.

It happened in the 6000 block of Terrill Lane early Saturday morning when the home became engulfed in flames.

News 9’s Stephanie Maniche spoke with a family member who is left grieving while trying to bury her mother, sister, and nephew. Stephanie?

Family member Melinda Bush is now left with the heavy burden of burying her mom, sister, and nephew while dealing with her grief.

“I was like, there's no way,” said Bush when she got the news that her family’s mobile home was on fire.

She says it was right next door, and when she got outside, she saw her dad.

“He had a laceration on his forehead right here. His eyes were bloodshot and cloudy, and one of the first things he said to me was, "I'm sorry I couldn't get them out,” said Bush.

She said the fire tore through the mobile home, destroying it.

Three people were able to escape while three others died.

A family friend of 20 years Lisa New said she has been by their side and that Melinda is like a daughter to her.

“I just hate seeing the hurt, the heartbreak that she's got that she's going to have to endure. I don't think it's really sunk in quite yet,” Said New.

New immediately jumped in to help by starting a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs.

“No matter how much money we raise, it will never take away their pain. But it will help them hopefully recover,” said New.

Bush now clings to the family she has left.

She said her father is in the ICU and sedated with an oxygen tube in his throat.

“I am not looking forward to telling him when he actually does wake up, but that my mom, his wife, is gone because they were married for over 20 years,” added Bush.

New has also created an account at Prism Bank in Guthrie under the name of Tracy Branscum.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal said they have found no evidence of an intentionally set fire, and they believe it was accidental. The investigation is still ongoing.



