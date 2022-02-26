U.S. Rep. Mullin Announces Candidacy For Jim Inhofe's Senate Seat

Saturday, February 26th 2022, 12:58 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

When U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe announced his retirement date of Jan. 2023 Friday, it was believed that a domino effect would begin taking place among elected officials in Oklahoma.

One of those dominoes has officially fallen Saturday afternoon.

U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin, who represents Oklahoma's second congressional district, announced his intention to run for Sen. Inhofe's soon-to-be open seat.

The Republican won re-election to his congressional seat in 2020 with nearly 75 percent of the vote. He has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013.

Mullin joins Inhofe's former chief of staff Luke Holland in the Senate race.

Holland announced his candidacy during Inhofe's resignation news conference Friday afternoon. Inhofe also formally endorsed Holland as his successor.

Related: WATCH: Alex Cameron Interviews US Senate Candidate Luke Holland

Related: Gov. Stitt Won't Run For Senate Seat, But Who Will?