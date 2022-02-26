An Oklahoma Teacher Is Giving Tips On Teaching Ukraine History To High School Students

Friday, February 25th 2022, 6:52 pm

An Oklahoma teacher is giving tips about how to teach about the conflict in Ukraine to high school students.

“In both of my classes, I had students asking me about what was going on, some students, their parents are in the military with Tinker close by, a lot of questions were coming up of where is Ukraine, why is Russia doing this," said Eric Harp, AP History Teacher at Edmond and Sante Fe High Schools

It can be tough to talk about when global players share misinformation.

“Sharing fake images, fake videos, so be careful about what you share on social media, making sure parents and students are using credible resources," says Harp.

Many scenes from Ukraine show bloody conflict and violence, but he says you can avoid those details for younger kids.

“I don't think that we have to jump into the war side and the violence."

He went on to say that teaching about war doesn't have to be about blood and the violence. "It can be talking about, what are the effects on these people, how did the borders change? Why do countries invade?"

He recommends some of the resources prepared by Brown University’s choices.edu.

This website offers video and information that’s accessible to students.

The site breaks it all down and emphasizes historical context and keep a sharp eye out for good media sources.

Harp is also the president-elect Oklahoma Council for History Education.

He says good education on current events helps fight fear and anxiety.

“Students and young people are going to see things on the news. They're going to see things on TikTok, they're going to see things on Instagram. I think if we give them the real time information, and the education, it can make them feel a little bit more informed and better about the situation.”