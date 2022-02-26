Yukon Police, Firefighters Evacuating Residents At Nursing Home

Friday, February 25th 2022, 10:32 pm

By: News 9

Yukon firefighters and police are evacuating residents after a sprinkler system malfunction at the Residence at Yukon Hills Nursing Home located at 105 E Bass Ave in Yukon. Crews are currently evacuating residents using school buses.

Most of the rooms have been flooded, according to a witness on the scene.

A resident is saying that a water line broke on either side of the home, flooding all floors.

The entire building has water damage and every resident has to be moved.

They are saying that there are hotels in town with enough room for all the residents.

The city and OG&E are on the scene and working to getting buses and hotels for residents.

Firefighters and police are still actively working on the scene.

News 9 will keep you updated with any new information.