Yukon Police, Firefighters Evacuate Residents At Nursing Home

Friday, February 25th 2022, 10:32 pm

By: News 9

Yukon firefighters and police evacuated residents after a sprinkler system malfunctioned Friday night at the Residence at Yukon Hills nursing home.

Crews used school buses to help residents leave the scene.

Most of the nursing home's rooms have been flooded, according to a witness on scene.

A resident said that a water line broke on either side of the home, flooding all floors.

The entire building has water damage and every resident has to be moved.

Authorities said there are hotels in town with enough room for all the residents.

The City of Yukon and OG&E were also on scene working to getting buses and hotels for residents.