Friday, February 25th 2022, 11:17 am

By: News 9

WATCH: Truck Spins Out As Slippery Road Conditions Continue Across OKC Metro

The sleet and freezing rain may be behind us, but road conditions are still hazardous in some parts of Oklahoma City.

A truck traveling west of downtown OKC spun out at an intersection and it was caught on camera.

News 9 Storm Tracker Brandon Pennel captured the video as it happened Friday morning near North Virginia Avenue and West Main Street.