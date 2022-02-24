Oklahoma City Man Arrested, Accused Of Impersonating Officer

Thursday, February 24th 2022, 5:51 pm

An Oklahoma City man was arrested Wednesday after he was caught driving with flashing lights and police gear in his car.

Police said 25-year-old Manuel Nava, Jr. claimed to work for the National Weather Service, but officers did not buy his story.

Nava was arrested on one felony complaint of impersonating an officer. Police officials released body camera video of the evidence they found in his car.

While most people stayed home to avoid icy roads, Nava claimed to be capturing video for the National Weather Service. Officers were issued a BOLO for Nava earlier in the day.

An officer spotted the suspicious car near Southwest 44th Avenue and Western Avenue.

Body camera video captured Nava’s interaction with police.

“Is this some type of old police car or...?” an Oklahoma City police officer said.

“No, I work at the National Weather Service,” Nava said.

“National Weather Service. So why do you have your lights on?” the officer responded.

“I had them on earlier,” Nava said. “I forgot to take them off.”

The officer noted that Nava had a laptop in his front seat, a "police interceptor" sticker on the back along with tall antennas and a spotlight.

A short time later, the officer came back to detain Nava for questioning.

“Am I being arrested?” Nava said.

“Uh, well, we’ll discuss that in a minute. Can you unlock the door please?” the officer said.

According to the report, Nava changed his story several times on where he was coming from and why he had law enforcement equipment in and on his car.

“He does have red and blues on the front. He told me he didn’t,” the officer said.

Police also found a pepper spray gun in a holster in the front of the car and a jacket with a Lincoln County Emergency Management logo and badge. There was more evidence in the trunk and police said Nava could never provide credentials.

“There is a vest in there. Oh yeah, there’s a ballistics vest. Can you pull that out?” the officer said to Nava.

The National Weather Service in Norman and the Director of the Lincoln County Emergency Management agency said Nava never worked for or was affiliated with either agency.