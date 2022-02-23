Thursday Trash Pickup In OKC Moved To Saturday

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 5:10 pm

By: News 9

The City of Oklahoma City is postponing trash and recycling collection for Thursday, February 24 due to hazardous winter weather conditions.

Customers who have regular Thursday trash service or whose biweekly recycling date is February 24 will need to set their carts out by 6 a.m. on Saturday, February 26.

Depending upon conditions, some customers may experience delays to their bulky trash service. Crews will continue to collect bulky trash through the weekend, so customers should leave their items at the curb until they are collected.



