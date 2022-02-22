Family Searching For Answers In 34-Year-Old Cold Case

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 12:30 pm

By: News 9

The unsolved murder case of a Comanche woman is still ongoing.

Mary Morgan Pewitt was just 25-years-old when someone stabbed her more than 30 times.

Her two young daughters made the gruesome discovery, finding their mom dead in their home in June 1988.

She'd be 59 years old today, and to celebrate their mother's birthday, the daughters are sending out reminders that the killer has never been brought to justice.

The cold case appears to be heating up.

In recent months, the OSBI asked for help identifying two women they'd like to speak with.

Both women lived in the Duncan area in the 1980's and are not suspects in the case.

If you have information about this case, the OSBI is also offering a $10,000 reward.