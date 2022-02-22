'Everything Creative' Party Planning Business Finds Success In Oklahoma City

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 9:28 am

A husband-and-wife party-planning team is conquering the industry in Oklahoma City, but they say they could never do it alone.

"We cater, design, we are professional photographers, video service," said Everything Creative owner Stephen Nelson.

And the list continues for this one-stop-shop helping you with all your party needs.

Stephen Nelson is one half of Everything Creative, who runs the business with his wife.

"We have been married together for 23 years and right side-by-side as business partners," said Nelson.

While they work as a family, being a black-owned business has brought difficulties.

"To get into certain doors and opportunities and to meet the right people," said Nelson.

But they have met influential people on their journey through the metro, such as Miss Joanne Davis from the Black Chamber, who has helped solidify their business endeavors.

"You can grow fast, but it's better to go slow. When you move slow, you can learn the details of the things you just don't know," said Nelson.