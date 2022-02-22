David Payne's Winter Storm Update

Monday, February 21st 2022, 10:54 pm

Winter storm watches and advisories have been issued for counties across Oklahoma as winter weather makes its way toward the state.

According to the National Weather service, this storm could bring sleet and freezing rain. The NWS says areas in the path of this storm could see power outages, tree damage and hazardous driving conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. through Thursday afternoon at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the areas affected by the watch include Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. through Thursday afternoon at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the areas affected by the watch include Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect on Wednesday morning from 1 a.m. through 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service says the areas affected by the advisory include Caddo, Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher, Noble and Washita counties.

