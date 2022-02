Sunday, February 20th 2022, 10:33 pm

By: News 9

Pinball Enthusiasts From Across The Region Compete In Edmond Tournament

A storage unit in Edmond has more than a dozen Pinball machines, some are classics, some just a few years old.

But the collection is not going unappreciated.

News 9 Photojournalist Mauricio Rodriguez met an enthusiastic group of players flipping out for a tournament in Edmond.