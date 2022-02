Saturday, February 19th 2022, 3:32 pm

By: News 9

A Carter County teenager is now fighting for his life after he was hit and critically injured while driving an ATV.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 15-year-old Paxon Dickerson was driving down State Highway 76 near Healdton when another car turned in front of the teen.

Paxon has a broken collarbone and jaw in addition to fractures in his back and a brain bleed.