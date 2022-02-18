OBN K9 Finds 15 Pounds Of Cocaine Hidden Under Vehicle In Canadian County

Friday, February 18th 2022, 5:30 pm

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics officers uncovered pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Canadian County.

The drugs were discovered hidden in a car by OBN’s K-9 named Yeko.

The bust began with a traffic stop and ended with OBN seizing fifteen pounds of cocaine.

"The demand for it is up. The supply is up, and the price is dropping so we expect to see more of these types of seizures on the highway in the coming months,” OBN public information officer Mark Woodward said.

Yeko posed next to the drugs found during the traffic stop earlier this week. Right off the bat., officers grew skeptical of the car when the driver and passenger's stories didn't line up. Then Yeko zeroed in on a spot under the car.

"There are certain signs that can tell something's been recently opened, recently tampered with. We ended up finding about 15 pounds of cocaine." Woodward said. “This cocaine happened to be packaged and hidden up underneath the vehicle near the axles of the vehicle in some of the different compartments there."

The find adds to the pounds of other substances OBN intercepted over the last few weeks.

"We've got several large shipments of cocaine and methamphetamine. We've also found hallucinogenic mushrooms,” Woodward said. “We've found over 8,000 illegal marijuana cartridges that were being smuggled across the United States."

They've also confiscated over 40 pounds of fentanyl. OBN will not identify the suspects' names from the I-40 stop as its investigation continues.

"We're continuing to try to work with them to see if we can determine where the drugs were going and where they originated from,” Woodward said. “We always hope to follow this as far as we can and get the actual sources because, oftentimes, they will continue to move other," Woodward said.

OBN said the cocaine has a street value of up to $400,000.