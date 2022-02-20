Florence's Restaurant Makes History As First James Beard Award Winner in Oklahoma

Saturday, February 19th 2022, 7:35 pm

The James Beard Foundation recognizes six restaurants across the country for their excellence in food and culture every year. This year, a restaurant in Northeast Oklahoma City will be the first restaurant in Oklahoma to receive the honor.

Florence Restaurant has been serving soul food to Oklahomans for over 70 years.

Florence and Victoria Kemp are co-owners of Florence's restaurant. Victoria said a phone call turned her busy day into a day of celebration when the James Beard Foundation called the restaurant telling Victoria Florence's Restaurant is one of six recipients of the foundation's 2022 awards.

“I had no idea that I would ever get this kind of award. I'll probably need someone to pinch me tonight,” Florence said.

Florence took the lessons she learned from her mother growing up in Boley and opened her restaurant in 1952.

“I decided that I needed a job and I didn't like working for other people,” Florence said.

Florence originally opened on NE 4th Street in the heart of what once was OKC's bustling Black community and in 1969 moved to NE23rd.

“The urban renewal kicked us out from down there,” Florence said.

“They planned that the OU Medical Center would be where it is and that Bricktown would be where it is and to do that they had to start working their plan in the 60s,” Victoria said.

The Kemp girls said Northeast OKC has changed so much over the years, but the loyalty of their customers has stayed the same.

“I have some come every day,” Florence said.

“People always say that it reminds them of home. It reminds them of their grandmother's food because every single thing we make is fresh just like my grandparents made on the farm,” Victoria said.

The two will fly to Chicago to accept the award in June.